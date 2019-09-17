Neighbours alerted crews to Hartlepool bungalow fire after alarm went off
Fire crews from Hartlepool and Billingham have tackled a blaze at a bungalow after neighbours raised the alarm.
The affected property, a bungalow on Cromer Walk, the Fens, Hartlepool, was empty at the time of the incident – but a working fire alarm inside alerted nearby neighbours to what was going on.
Cleveland Fire Brigade were then called.
The incident happened shortly after 5.30pm on Monday, September 16.
A spokeswoman for Cleveland Fire Brigade confirmed that the fire had been brought under control by around 6pm.
She added: “There was 10% fire damage to a kitchen work surface, and light smoke damage to the whole property.”
Two breathing apparatus, one hose, a positive pressure ventiliation fan and a thermal imaging camera were used.
Cleveland Fire Brigade issues regular advice across the community on the importance of smoke alarms.
Smoke alarms should be tested once a week, regularly dusted and have their batteries changed yearly if possible.