Neighbours alerted crews to Hartlepool bungalow fire after alarm went off

Fire crews from Hartlepool and Billingham have tackled a blaze at a bungalow after neighbours raised the alarm.

By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 09:13 am
Updated 12 minutes ago
Crews from Hartlepool and Billingham were called to the scene.

The affected property, a bungalow on Cromer Walk, the Fens, Hartlepool, was empty at the time of the incident – but a working fire alarm inside alerted nearby neighbours to what was going on.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were then called.

The incident happened shortly after 5.30pm on Monday, September 16.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Fire Brigade confirmed that the fire had been brought under control by around 6pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

She added: “There was 10% fire damage to a kitchen work surface, and light smoke damage to the whole property.”

Two breathing apparatus, one hose, a positive pressure ventiliation fan and a thermal imaging camera were used.

Cleveland Fire Brigade issues regular advice across the community on the importance of smoke alarms.

Smoke alarms should be tested once a week, regularly dusted and have their batteries changed yearly if possible.