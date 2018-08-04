Neighbours' shock after woman murdered in Hartlepool street

Residents have spoken of their shock after a woman was murdered just yards away from their homes.

Police remain at the scene on Oxford Road in Hartlepool today following the incident which took place around 9pm last night.

Police at the scene of a murder on Oxford Road in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police have confirmed that the victim, who has not been identified, suffered significant injuries and died after a suspected "targeted attack".

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and forensics have been at the scene carrying out investigations.

Sections of Oxford Road are closed while operations continue.

The murder has rocked the community, with people living close to where the attack took place describing their shock at seeing their their normally quiet area swarmed by the emergency services.

The scene of a murder the following morning, at the top of Oxford Road close to its junction with Browning Avenue and Catcote Road, Hartlepool.

One resident, who did not wished to be named, said: "It is just awful.

"I looked out of my window and saw around 10 police cars speeding up the road about 9pm last night.

"I have never known anything like this to have happened in the area before.

"I don't feel unsafe as I know everyone around here, but I am so shocked by what has happened."

The section of Oxford Road and surrounding streets have been cordoned off by police.

Another resident, who also wished to remain anonymous, added: "I heard what sounded like a couple arguing but wasn't sure if they were just carrying on.

"Then around 9pm I heard a commotion, so I looked out of the window and saw the flashing lights of the emergency services.

"I then heard the police helicopter around 10pm.

"We only heard what had happened today. It's awful."

Police at the scene on Oxford Road close to its junction with Browning Avenue and Catcote Road, Hartlepool.

In a statement a Cleveland Police spokesman said: "The victim, an adult female, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries carried out so far have led detectives to believe that this was a targeted attack and a team of officers are working tirelessly to trace the person believed to be responsible."

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Emergency services at the scene on Oxford Road in Hartlepool on Friday night.