Netflix premier in the North East: Free tickets released for One Planet, narrated by David Attenborough

Cinema goers have been offered the chance to see a Netflix premier for free in the North East.

The digital subscription service is live streaming the world premier of its new One Planet series live from London’s Natural History Museum, which will attended by The Prince of Wales, The Duke Of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex.

The build-up will be followed by an exclusive screening of the first episode ahead of series launch on Netflix.

You can apply for free tickets here: https://www.weticketit.com/seeitfirst/booking/Event/detail/XXD29570

Our Planet, which launches on Netflix April 5, is a new wildlife series narrated by renowned broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough

Netflix said: "Viewers will witness stunning, never-before-seen footage of wildlife and their habitats - while also discovering why the natural world matters to us all and what steps must be taken to preserve it.

"All eight hour-long episodes of Our Planet will become available to Netflix members worldwide on April 5, 2019.

"The series is accompanied by Behind-the-Scenes content which will launch simultaneously on Netflix. Produced by Silverback Films, Ltd. and in partnership with WWF."

The live stream next week will include interviews with celebrities, ambassadors and other special guests to celebrate the launch of what Netflix calls its ground-breaking new series.

The North East leg of the screening, which takes place on Thursday April 4, is at the Silverlink Odeon.

Doors open at 6pm, when there will be a live broadcast of the Green Carpet from the Royal Global Premiere

All guests seated will be seated by 7pm, when a screening of episode one will take place after introductions

The screening will end by 8.15pm.

Other UK locations are Belfast, Birmingham New Street, Glasgow Braehead, Guildford, Liverpool One, London – Greenwich, Manchester – Trafford Centre, Norwich, Southampton and Swansea.