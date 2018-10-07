New Aldi could sell booze for 16 hours a day - up to 11pm at night

A new Aldi store planned in a County Durham town could be allowed to sell alcohol as late as 11pm.

The supermarket chain has applied to Durham County Council for a licence to run the store on the border of Peterlee and Horden from 7am-11pm, seven days a week.

If granted, the same hours would apply for sales of booze.

The scheme, at the former site of Peterlee Building Supplies in Yoden Way, was approved by planning bosses in 2016.

In documents submitted to the council, the budget store claimed it could create up to 30 full and part-time jobs when it opens.

Aldi has been contacted for further comment.

Any objections to the proposals must be submitted to Durham County Council by Tuesday, October 16.

James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service