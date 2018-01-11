New breaks scheme for Hartlepool youngsters in challenging circumstances

Young people living challenging lives in Hartlepool are set to benefit from a new educational breaks programme.

Leading youth charity YHA (England and Wales) has launched a new programme to enable more young people who live Hartlepool to benefit from a potentially life-changing educational break.

Groups can choose to stay at Youth Hostels in a wide range of city, coastal and rural locations in England and Wales such as at Grinton Lodge.

Youngsters are being urged to apply for the YHA’s Educational Support Programme, when applications open on Monday, January 15.

The programme will cover half the cost of accommodation and food for young people aged eight to 18 staying at a youth hostel as part of an educational or recognised youth group.

The scheme is suitable for youngsters who live in severe poverty, have additional challenges and are eligible for pupil premium.

Up to 10 young people in a group staying for a maximum of two nights can apply for support.

The launch of YHA’s Educational Support Programme follows research in 2017 by the ‘Learning Away Consortium’ as part of its ‘Brilliant Residentials’ campaign.

It revealed that youngsters in areas of deprivation have the fewest opportunities to take part in residential school trips.

This is partly due to the inability of families to finance the remaining cost and partly due to the fact that they are more likely to live in areas where fewer residential trips are available.

The Educational Support Programme is part of YHA’s Breaks programme which also includes the new Family Breaks programme, launched by YHA last year.

Families struggling with financial issues such as hardship, disability, homelessness or other challenging circumstances, can apply to YHA for a free two-night stay and meals at a Youth Hostel to enable them to have some quality family time.

James Blake, chief executive of YHA, said: “We are determined to help change the lives of young people who need and will benefit from our support the most.

“The Educational Support Programme to ensure young people who have challenging lives are the very ones that will have the opportunity to access a life enhancing stay with us, benefitting their health and wellbeing.

“As a youth charity with more than 87 years’ experience of working with young people, we know that the experiences they have through travel can have a directly positive effect on their future; and independent research supports this.

“We know, for instance, that residential school trips help young people achieve more academically at school, increases their attendance record and enhances their relationship with their peers.”

Groups and schools can apply for YHA’s Educational Support funding until Wednesday, January 31.

Applications can be made online at https://groups.yha.org.uk/educational-support-programme

For more information about YHA (England and Wales) visit www.yha.org.uk