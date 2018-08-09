New bungalows plan approved in Hartlepool despite objections from local residents

Plans for two new bungalows have been given the green light despite concerns from residents.

Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee gave the go-ahead to build the detached dormer bungalows on land behind Hartville Road in Hartlepool.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the plans, which were recommended for approval in a planning report prior to the decision being made.

This was despite three letters of objection from residents in the area who cited issues over highway safety, parking, congestion and the dwellings being ‘out of keeping with the area’.

Easington Road resident Jill Lambert, in a letter of objection, said: “I have viewed the plans and remain steadfast against the building of any kind.

“We moved into our property some years ago and enjoyed the tranquility of the back garden as the front is on a busy road.

“Myself and the family feel the buildings will contravene our privacy as citizens especially as they overlook my house.

“Also the noise and pollution of more people living within a small space and of course what cars bring.”

The plans, submitted by Mr Dunkerley, are for a vacant plot of land and former garden area behind Hartville Road, and entry to the driveways will be off Verner Road.

He said the bungalows will feature an open plan lounge and kitchen/dining room, along with three bedrooms, a bathroom and an attached garage.

Hartlepool Council planning committee said the proposals were acceptable in term of planning policies for the area and are in line with the Hartlepool Local Plan 2018.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service