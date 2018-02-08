New chance to have your say on £18m bypass plan

A council chief is urging people to comment on plans for a new £18m bypass proposed in Hartlepool.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Regeneration Services Committee encouraged people not to pass up a new chance for people to have their say on the planned Elwick bypass.

The road is planned to be built north of Elwick village to divert traffic, including residents of major new housing developments in the High Tunstall area.

A drop-in public consultation event is will take place on Monday, February 12, in Elwick Village Hall from 3pm to 7pm.

Councillor Cranney said: “Not only would the bypass substantially reduce traffic through Elwick and help improve road safety, as a third route into Hartlepool and as the main access to hundreds of proposed new homes, it would play a vital part in the continued growth and prosperity of the borough.

“Thank you to everyone who has given us their views so far.

“If they haven’t yet done so, there is still time for people to comment – either at the Elwick Village Hall event or online on the Council’s website.”

The bypass would be built to the north of the village and would include a grade separated junction – a new bridge over the A19, with associated sliproads - in place of one of the existing A19 Elwick junctions.

Residents and the parish council have become increasingly concerned at the level of vehicles driving through the village and there have been a number of accidents around the Elwick and Dalton Piercy junctions on the A19 in recent years.

Meanwhile, plans for a major development including up to 1,200 new homes and one for 220 houses on land off Elwick Road were approved by planning councillors last week.

Council officers recently spoke to people about the bypass plans when they visited Middleton Grange shopping centre.

A dedicated website has also been created where people can learn more and comment.

The council says the bypass, which is subject to planning permission, would improve safety at the A19 Elwick junctions and provide a much-needed third route into Hartlepool, reducing congestion on the A689 and A179 roads. It is hoped the bypass would be complete by spring 2020.

For more details contact principal engineer Kieran Bostock on (01429) 284291, email kieran.bostock@hartlepool.gov.uk, or visit www.hartlepool.gov.uk/elwickbypass