New creative hub Kyle’s Dream to hold open day on Saturday

A new creative hub for talented youngsters in Hartlepool is holding an open day to show the town what it can offer.

Kyle’s Dream is a community organisation set up by Ian and Dawn McManus in memory of their son Kyle, who loved performing, but died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage aged just 16.

The organisation has been set up in memory if Klyle McManus who sadly died aged 16.

The couple, who were formerly involved with charity Red Dreams, decided to launch the new venture as a way of keeping his memory alive and helping others achieve their dreams in performing arts.

The new organisation has moved into premises in Whitby Street South in the town, that was previously occupied by Red Dreams.

It is intended to provide quality tutoring and mentoring to talented people in Hartlepool.

The open day will be held at the premises on Saturday from noon to 4pm.

It will feature live music all day from the likes of LIV’n’G and The Jades as well as activities and musical taster sessions.

Throughout the day there will also be various fundraising activities in the hope of raising cash towards a £5,000 target to develop the building.

Dawn, 47, said: “The main thing is to show off what we have to offer and for people to sign up for membership for the classes.

“People can also sign up to take part in our talent competition called Building The Dream, with auditions taking place at our premises on Monday, July 30 and Tuesday, July 31.

“The semi-final will be held on Friday, August 3, at Brierton Sports Centre and the final will be held on Thursday, August 16, at the Corporation Club.

“The competition is open to all kinds of performers from magicians to comedians.”

Dawn added: “We are looking forward to Saturday and we are hoping the weather will stay dry.

“We want the day to be about showing off our tutors and rooms and having a bit of fun.

“We have had quite a lot of interest in it so we are hoping to get quite a few people through the door.

“The membership for classes is aimed at kids aged from six to 16 but our tutors are willing to teach adults.”

Sessions on offer cost from £2 to £5 and include group and solo guitar, group and solo vocals, acting and drama sessions, song writing and photography.

There are also rehearsal rooms for bands.

A fundraising page has been set up to help raise funds to repair the building which has dedicated band practice rooms, one to one teaching rooms, smaller rehearsal rooms and a fully digital recording studio.

The Go Fund Me page said: “The goal is set at £5,000 to give us six months of security, allowing us to build up from the inside, knowing we have a roof over our heads.”

So far the page has raised more than £1,000. The event is free to enter but charges apply for activities.

To donate visit: www.gofundme.com/kylesdreamhartlepool