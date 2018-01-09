New fund aims to help Hartlepool businesses to recruit apprentices

Hartlepool businesses are being encouraged to invest in the future.

Employers in key sectors can get a helping hand from a new grant scheme which aims to boost apprenticeship growth.

Apprenticeship Support for Employers (is provided by Tees Valley Combined Authority and allows offers employers in key sectors such as advanced manufacturing, chemical and process, to grow and develop their workforce.

Several companies have already taken advantage of the support over the past couple of months.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Now more than ever we need more of the skills that local businesses are crying out for. We are committed to increasing routes to great careers but we recognise employers need support.

“We are launching this funding scheme to address shortage by specifically targeting the sectors of our economy which have the highest growth potential.”

The £1.3million scheme has been created following the previously successful Apprenticeship Grant for Employers (AGE), devolved to the Combined Authority in 2016, which approved applications to support more than 1,000 apprentices.

Employers can apply for either a grant of £2,500 per apprentice for small to medium businesses (under 250 employees) who employ an apprentice aged 19+, or an initial grant of £500 per apprentice for small businesses (under 50 employees) who employ and apprentice aged 19-24 with an additional £500 if the apprentice is still employed after 13 months.

Information on how to apply can be found at https://teesvalley-ca.gov.uk/ase