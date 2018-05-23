New Hartlepool business signs up to Armed Forces Covenant

Jack Hanlon is doing his bit for Britain’s servicemen and women.

Jack recently opened his business Pools Surplus Stores, in Park Road, Hartlepool, and has now officially signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant.

The Covenant is a promise from the nation that those who serve or have served, and their families, are treated fairly.

The Government works with businesses, local authorities, charities and community organisations to support personnel through services, policy and projects.

Jack signed the Covenant in a small ceremony at the business with Mayor and Mayoress of Hartlepool Coun Paul and Mary Beck and Sgt Major Mark Hill MBE, from Catterick Garrison.

Coun Beck gave a small speech and officially declared the store open, before presenting Jack with a wooden plaque.

“The Armed Forces Covenant is an essential part of the town of Hartlepool, the only town with a World War I battlefield in Great Britain and with a large population of veterans and ex-service personnel.”

Jack, 23, said opening the shop had been the culmination of two personal passions.

“I have always had an interest in military history and the outdoors,” he said.

Pools Surplus Store may be a new business but it is reviving an old name.

“It is a name that a lot of people will remember in Hartlepool,” said Jack.

“We have brought a well-known name back.”