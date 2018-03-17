New housing regeneration scheme’s second phase nearing completion

The second phase of a multi-million pound housing regeneration scheme is nearing completion.

A living room of one of the new homes for rent at The Green in Hartlepool.

Former derelict Victorian terraced houses in the Hart Lane area of Hartlepool are being transformed into one, two and three-bedroom homes for rent.

The development called The Green is being done by specialist residential developer Placefirst in partnership with Hartlepool Council.

Applications have been flooding in from residents looking to rent the new homes.

Placefirst says the second phase of the development is progressing quickly and more than 80 homes will be added to the housing market by late spring.

We’re already seeing people sign up to reserve properties being transformed as part of phase two David Smith-Milne

A selection of two-bedroom homes for rent are available ahead of schedule.

David Smith-Milne, Placefirst managing director, said: “We had a fantastic response to the launch of The Green last May, with the first release of homes being reserved within days.

“All the homes are now fully occupied and provide ‘best-in- class’ rental housing for the people of Hartlepool.

“What is really exciting is that we’re already seeing people sign up to reserve properties being transformed as part of phase two.

“They’ve been able to watch their new home being created before their very eyes.”

Work also started on a new urban park which the development is named after

