New Lidl store set to bring 40 jobs to Hartlepool as work begins

Up to 40 jobs are set to be created after work got underway on a new supermarket in Hartlepool.

Lidl is set to open a store on Tees Bay Retail Park, off the town’s Brenda Road.

Construction is underway at Tees Bay Retail Park at the site of a new Lidl store.

Construction of the new supermarket is expected to take seven months, with plans in place for it to open before the end of the year.

Bosses of the supermarket chain say that, when it is opened, up to 40 jobs will be created.

It comes after permission to build the store was granted by planning officers at Hartlepool Borough Council last year.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property, David Murphy, said: “There’s been much anticipation for this new Lidl store and it’s great that we are now in a position to break the ground and start the build.

There’s been much anticipation for this new Lidl store and it’s great that we are now in a position to break the ground and start the build David Murphy

“We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received so far, and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst we enter this next phase of the development.”

Lidl is working with construction firm Tolent Construction to build the store.

The company has a store portfolio of 700, and plans to open up to 50 new supermarkets a year as part of its growth plans.

Among the items Lidl offers are fruit and vegetables, and premium wines from its Wine Tour collections.

Two-thirds of the firm’s products are British sourced.

The latest results from Kantar Worldpanel – which deals in consumer knowledge and insights – show that Lidl is making a 16.3% increase in sales year-on-year, and has a market share of 5.1%.

Lidl’s move to Tees Bay comes after a multi-million pound extension to the retail park won planning permission last year.

When the permission was granted, it was said that the development of four new retail units was expected to create up to 167 jobs and put up to an extra £2.5million into the local economy.

The extension, comprising an additional 4,502sqm of new retail space, is said to represent the next phase in response to market demand and the landlord’s ongoing efforts to modernise and improve the park.

It comprises three units alongside Home Bargains, a larger stand-alone unit measuring 2,470sqm and car parking.