New Mayor of Hartlepool takes chains of office for next 12 months

A new Mayor of Hartlepool has taken up his chains of office.

Coun Allan Barclay was sworn in as the new Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool at a special ceremony in the town.

It’s an exceptional honour and privilege and I am really looking forward to representing our wonderful town Coun Allan Barclay

The Manor House Ward councillor, who is also Hartlepool Borough Council’s Armed Forces Champion, was appointed at the authority’s Annual Council meeting.

He takes up his new role after previously serving as deputy to former mayor, Coun Paul Beck, who has held the post for the last 12 months.

Coun Barclay said: “I am over the moon to become the new Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool. “It’s an exceptional honour and privilege and I am really looking forward to representing our wonderful town over the year ahead.

“As a former serviceman, and as the council’s Armed Forces Champion for the past five years, the welfare of our serving and former servicemen and women is something which is very close to my heart, and so my chosen good causes for my fundraising are the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and the Hartlepool Armed Forces Liaison Group.”

As well as promising to raise cash for the two armed forces organisations, Coun Barclay has also pledged his support to the town’s Rifty Youth Project.

Coun Rob Cook, who represents the De Bruce Ward, will serve as Deputy Ceremonial Mayor during the coming year of office and he too is looking forward to the role.

The Ceremonial Mayor, and in their absence the Deputy Ceremonial Mayor have a number of roles, functions and responsibilities.

They are the first citizen of the borough and have to uphold and promote the purposes of the constitution.

The role is also to preside over council meetings so that business can be carried out efficiently and ensure they are a forum for the debate of matters of concern to the community.

During the year Coun Barclay will attend a number of civic and ceremonial functions, including the Civic Service and the Remembrance Day Service.