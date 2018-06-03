New opening times for iconic Hartlepool museum

The manager of one of Hartlepool’s most historical sites is urging people to come along and discover the town’s wartime past.

The Heugh Battery Museum on Hartlepool’s Headland, has opened its doors for the summer season, offering extended opening times for visitors.

The battery has long been a popular attraction with tourists, featuring trenches, military vehicles, uniforms and an impressive collection of naval, field and anti-aircraft guns used during warfare.

Run by volunteers, the museum has only been open on weekends during the winter months, but from now until August visitors have the chance to experience what is on offer from 10am to 5pm, Friday to Monday.

Manager Diane Stephens, said she hopes the extended opening times mean that people will take up the opportunity to soak up the history of Hartlepool.

She said: “I would love people to come along and see what we have here.

“We have our new opening hours and have a cafe on site which is dog-friendly.”

The site of the Heugh Gun Battery has been a military position since the 17th century.

The museum stands on the site of the only First World War battlefield in Britain and retells the story of the bombardment of Hartlepool in 1914.

The guns of the battery engaged in ship-to-ship combat when German warships off the coast fired more than1,000 shells on Hartlepool, killing a total of 130 people and wounding more than 500 others.

The Heugh and Lighthouse batteries bravely defended the towns and saved many lives during the North East bombardment.

One of the Battery’s soldiers, Theo Jones, of the Durham Light Infantry, became the first British soldier to be killed by enemy action on home ground in the war.

To volunteer or make a donation, email info@heughbattery.co.uk. Entry is £6 for adult, £4 concessions and under-fives are free.

=