New organisation set up in Hartlepool after closure of charity Red Dreams

A new organisation has been set up to help young people in Hartlepool after the closure of town charity Red Dreams.

Creative Minds has been formed ‘by the community for the community’, according to those behind it.

It will aim to help young people in Hartlepool, with former trustees, volunteers and staff of Red Dreams among those who will run it.

Red Dreams – which mentored young performers in the town – closed after more than 10 years last month.

It is now hoped Creative Minds will be able to fill the vacuum it has left behind.

Creative Minds volunteer manager Jaime Horton said: “Due to the sad closing of Red Dreams, the young people of this town along with parents, former trustees, volunteers and staff of Red Dreams, have set about their mission to make sure the youth of this town don’t get forgotten.

“There is so much talent in this town and for these young people the cost of following their dreams can be high to parents, some of whom can not afford the costs of private tuition.

“Creative Minds will run some like-for-like services for the community, using several pop-up locations across the town, until we are able to settle down in a building that is not only suitable for our use but also sustainable.”

Creative Minds says it will offer drama and acting sessions on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and there will also be a dedicated vocal group, one-on-one guitar tuition and vocal lessons.

The lessons cost between £2 and £5, and it is also hoped a film school will soon be set up.

The organisation is in talks over ‘stable and affordable premises’ it will be able to run sessions from.

Fundraising for the group has already got underway.

Girlband Dreamers – consisting of Lucy Wright, Alicia Hutchins and Shannon Dawson-Smith – will be the latest to raise funds when they take to the streets for a fundraising walk on Saturday, which will see them complete various tasks on their route from Hart Village to Seaton clock tower.