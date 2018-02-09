New skills academy in Hartlepool hoped to help tackle unemployment

A new skills academy in Hartlepool is hoped to help tackle unemployment.

Hartlepool based Hair, Beauty & Personal Care distribution firm Advanced Retail Solutions is hoping to help reduce unemployment with the launch of a new skills academy.

Advanced Skills Academy is set to open its doors to welcome the first cohort of learners on February 19, delivered in partnership with Hartlepool College of Further Education and Job Centre Plus.

The primary focus oif the free traineeship programme is to distill a range of core professional skills across business administration, reception & customer service, retail operations, sales & marketing and

telesales, delivered over a four-week period.

Rob Collier, director at Advanced Retail Solutions, said: “We’re providing the ideal opportunity for those who are hungry for work and frustrated with the options bestowed upon them for change.

“We’re immensely passionate about supporting our local community and utilising our own success to provide a positive catalyst for change on a much wider scale.”

Bosses say the diverse range of commercial skills developed at the Advanced Skills Academy will easily translatethrough to satisfy the needs and requirements of a wide variety of regional businesses, providing each candidate with a greater opportunity to gain genuine employment as a result.

Shaun Hope, head of student recruitment at Hartlepool College of Further Education, said: “It’s great to see a company of this stature adopting a proactive lead on regional unemployment, which will undoubtedly have a profoundly positive impact on the wider community.

“Hartlepool College of Further Education are proud to be a delivering partner of the Advanced Skills Academy.

“Reducing unemployment and increasing the economic growth and stability of the region is high on our college agenda.”

Advanced Retail Solutions is one of the UK’s largest distribution companies, working with some of the worlds biggest brands, including Unilever, Next Retail, Amazon, Wowcher and Groupon, providing a knowledge rich environment within which to learn and develop high level commercial skills.

Mr Collier added: “Advanced Skills Academy are currently seeking the support and backing of like-minded regional businesses to help build a rich funnel of progression opportunities with a multitude of routes into direct employment or apprenticeships.

“It’s an ideal extension to a standard internal recruitment process, providing vital insights into an individuals performance in a live working environment, backed by trusted employer feedback.

“It removes an element of risk and affords those businesses who engage with the academy the opportunity to recruit with confidence.”