New Subway set to open after town centre owners agree new deal

A new Subway branch is set to open after a 10-year lease was agreed.

The national fast food restaurant chain is to move into a unit in Billingham town centre.

It comes after it agreed a 10-year lease with St Modwen, which owns and manages the town centre.

The new outlet will be in an 895 sq ft unit on 49 Queensway, and is planned to open next summer.

Argos has also signalled its commitment to Billingham after renewing its lease for another 10 years.

The arrival of Subway is the latest addition in Billingham, which has recently welcomed the likes of Aldi and Costa Coffee.

St Modwen senior asset manager Paul Brustad said: “St Modwen’s development of Billingham town centre continues to bring large well-known brands to the town centre while still giving support to thriving local independent retailers.

"Creating a comfortable and convenient high street experience for shoppers and the local community remains our priority, and we are confident that, with this latest news, the future of Billingham looks bright.”

Coun Nigel Cooke, Stockton-On-Tees Borough Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and transport, said: “It is fantastic to hear that Subway has chosen Billingham town centre as the location for a new branch.

"Billingham is a good place for businesses, as evidenced by the fact existing businesses are committing to long-term lease renewals.”

The deals were secured by joint agents Colliers International and Connect Property North East.