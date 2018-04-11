New venture to support creative talent launched in Hartlepool

A new creative hub for talented young people is being launched in memory of a Hartlepool teenager.

Kyle’s Dream has moved into premises in Whitby Street South, Hartlepool, that was previously occupied by Red Dreams.

Kyle McManus

Kyle’s parents Ian and Dawn McManus are involved in the new venture along with a team of people involved in business, music and third sector community projects.

Ian and Dawn had founded Red Dreams and were involved with the charity for almost 10 years before they say they were ordered to leave by trustees.

The couple have spoken voluntarily to Cleveland Police which has investigated allegations of fraud by abuse of position, theft and false accounting.

They have never been arrested.

The file is with the Crown Prosecution Service which has yet to make a decision what if any action to take.

Red Dreams closed its doors in February due to financial issues.

The team behind Red Dreams is setting up a new organisation called Creative Minds North East.

Dawn said the chance to move back into the Red Dreams building with Kyle’s Dream proved too good to say no to.

She said: “Ian and I were adamant that part of our lives was over.

“When the building became available a couple of people we used to work with that run bands and things got in touch.

“If it was anywhere else I don’t think it would work for us as it wouldn’t feel like home which this place does.

“It is going to be a community creative hub where we are still working with young people in music, photography and arts on a non profit basis.

“I thought let’s bring it back to why we did it in the first place and that’s Kyle.”

Kyle, who loved music and art, died of a brain haemorrhage aged just 16 eleven years ago.

The building has dedicated band practice rooms, one to one teaching rooms, smaller rehearsal rooms and a fully digital recording studio.

It is intended to provide quality tutoring and mentoring to talented people in Hartlepool.

A spokesperson for Kyle’s Dream added: “The phoenix analogy is particularly apt as the building was custom made for this and from the dying embers of one incarnation, this fabulous facility will rise once again to be held in esteem as the best place to go in Hartlepool.”

The team have set up a crowdfunding appeal on the Go Fund Me website and is also appealing for any donations of equipment from PA speakers to microphones and leads to instruments.

For more information or to get in touch contact Kyle’s Dream on its Facebook page.