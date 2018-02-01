New venue for one of Hartlepool’s biggest charity days

One of Hartlepool’s most popular charity events will have a new seafront venue this year.

The Miles for Men run - and the Walk for Women - will be held on a site behind the Clock Tower at Seaton Carew for the first time, organisers have told the Mail.

The 2017 Miles for Men and Walk for Women races at Seaton Carew. Picture: TOM BANKS

The sixth annual fundraiser will be held on Sunday, July 29, and one of the charity’s directors Stephen Picton said online registration would be set up in the next fortnight.

Miles for Men was formed in 2012 and has helped both males and females in their battle with cancer. Michael Day founded the charity after losing his father, Michael senior, to throat cancer in 2007. It started out with a sponsored Miles for Men run and now includes many more events.

The Walk for Women has become an equally popular part of the day and will be held for the third time this year.

Stephen said the Hartlepool cause was going from strength to strength: “The last 12 months has been phenomenal with all the things we have done and the people we have helped.

The last 12 months has been phenomenal with all the things we have done and the people we have helped Stephen Picton

“The more we can raise the better.”

The new venue for the double event will mean that runners will race from a site which is located behind the Clock Tower at Seaton Carew.

But other than the change of venue and route, start times will be the same as in previous years which is 1pm, said organisers.

As always, both the Miles for Men run and the Walk for Women will be held over a 5k course but it will take a different direction this year.

This year, the course will be completely off-road and Stephen explained more.

He said runners will head along the promenade towards Hartlepool and towards a turning point which is near the toilets before Newburn Bridge.

Runners will then head back to Seaton Carew to the Clock Tower site and the whole race will be off road. It means there will be no need for road closures.

Other attractions on the day will include a fairground, said Stephen. Entry fees will be £10 per adult, £7.50 for children and admission is free for the over-65s.

Organisers are hoping to once again attract more than 1,000 runners. They hailed last year’s day as the biggest they’d had yet.