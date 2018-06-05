New Vision Express store opened in Hartlepool

A new store in Hartlepool has set out its vision for the future after a visit from the town’s MP.

Mike Hill led the celebrations as the new ‘Vision Express at Tesco’ store officially opened its doors.

Vision Express at Tesco store manager Georgie Ritchie and Hartlepool MP Mike Hill.

Mr Hill cut the ribbon on the new premises before joining the optical team in encouraging people to prioritise their eye health.

It comes as figures show over 3,100 Hartlepool residents are living with suspected glaucoma and just under 670 people in the town are suffering from age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Almost 3,250 people have a heightened risk of developing AMD due to drusen, which are yellow deposits under the retina.

Mr Hill said: “Eye health is a growing issue and I would encourage everyone to have regular eye tests and take their vision seriously.

“I am proud to support this event and raise awareness amongst my constituents, especially those who drive, with research revealing there are almost 3,000 road casualties a year caused by poor driver sight.”

Vision Express at Tesco Hartlepool store manager Georgia Ritchie said: “It was fantastic to have our local MP, Mike Hill, join the team to officially open our new store. We had a fantastic day celebrating the opening and it’s great that Vision Express is now in such a convenient location for local residents to drop in.

“With state-of-the-art examining equipment, our team is looking forward to delivering a personal and thorough vision care service, to both new and existing customers.”

The new stores showcase a purple-infused rebrand being introduced across the entire Vision Express network, which features a refreshed logo, purple and green colour decor, bright sofas and wooden flooring.

The Hartlepool store is based within Tesco, on Belle Vue Way.