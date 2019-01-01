New Year brings new arrivals for these beaming families

Families celebrated the start of 2019 with new bundles of joy.

As revellers rang in the New Year a number of couples from Hartlepool and East Durham welcomed new additions.

Matty Kelsey with baby Lincoln William Kelsey.

Little Lincoln William Kelsey could not wait to make his appearance in the world.

He was born 11 days early at the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton just before 4am on New Year’s Day.

His mum is Carla McNeilly, 21, who works with adults affected by mental health, and dad Matthew Kelsey, 24, a bricklayer, of King Oswy, Hartlepool.

Matthew has a child from a previous relationship, but Lincoln is his and Carla’s first together.

Mum and dad Elle Graham and Martin Robson with baby Freddie.

He said: “We came in on Saturday because Carla wasn’t feeling him move and she was induced on Saturday night.”

After a 20-hour labour Lincoln was born weighing a healthy 7lb 8oz and both he and mum are doing well.

Matthew added: “We are over the moon.”

Another couple welcoming their first child was Elle Graham, 22, and Martin Robson, 31.

Parents Alice and Kyle Crowley from Peterlee with daughter Aria Belle Crowley at Sunderland Royal Hospital on New Year's Day.

Son Freddie made his grand entrance a week late at 5.09am weighing 7lb 6oz.

Elle and Martin are both from Sunderland and now live in Wingate.

Elle, who works at Ramside Hall hotel, said: “He was due on Christmas Day so he is a week late.

“He will have a good birthday when he is older.”

New parents Alice and Kyle Crowley, both 27, from Peterlee, were also beaming with the arrival of their first child.

Aria Belle Crowley was born on New Year’s Day morning and weighed 6lb 12oz.

Alice, who works in finance, said: “She was due on New Year’s Eve and she came on New Year’s Day. I’m pleased. I love her.”

Dad Kyle, who works in construction, added: “I’m over the moon; she is gorgeous. She is a Sunderland fan!”