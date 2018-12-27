New Year in Hartlepool: What's the weather going to be like as we see in 2019?

However you spend New Year's Eve, there's nothing like a brisk walk on January 1 to blow the cobwebs away.

So, will you be needing your raincoat, woolly hat or sunglasses as you set off to start 2019 on the right foot?

We've taken a look at the most recent predictions from the Met Office - and it looks like Hartlepool is going to start the new year with a touch of sunshine.

Forecasters say that New Year's Day will be largely mild in Hartlepool - with temperatures ranging between 6°C and 9°C.

If you head out for your walk before lunchtime, you're likely to see some sun showing through the clouds, with overcast conditions on the agenda for the rest of the day.

And if you're planning to hit the town on New Year's Eve, you're not likely to need your waterproof.

Forecast currently predicts a cloudy start to 2019.

The Met Office forecast predicts temperatures of 7°C and 10°C for Hartlepool party goers on December 31, with a sky packed full of cloud.

Here's hoping 2019's winter does not have as much snow, ice and sleet to offer as this year.