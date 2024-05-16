New Youth Hub set to transform young people’s opportunities in Shotton Colliery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Young people are celebrating in Shotton Colliery today. A new £1.2 million Youth Hub, funded by the Youth Investment Fund, will open its doors to young people on 4 June 2024. The new Youth Hub is a first for Shotton Colliery, the area has not received any major youth investment before.

Young people are celebrating in Shotton Colliery today. A new £1.2 million Youth Hub, funded by the Youth Investment Fund, will open its doors to young people on 4 June 2024. The new Youth Hub is a first for Shotton Colliery, the area has not received any major youth investment before. It is an extremely exciting moment for everyone in the local community.

With building work complete, young people, funders, partners and building contractors will be joining together on 29 May for a ribbon cutting event to officially launch the Youth Hub. Shotton Parish Council and Shotton Partnership 2000 Ltd worked hard to secure the Youth Investment Grant. They had a bold ambition to build a new youth service offer to young people across Shotton Colliery and neighbouring villages in East Durham. The new Youth Hub will support around 150 young people every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Government Youth Investment Fund is delivered by Social Investment Business in partnership with National Youth Agency, Resonance and Key Fund.

National World

Young people from Shotton Colliery and neighbouring villages will also get to experience their exciting new youth space at a special open day on Saturday 1 June. Young people will explore the space and get a taste of all the new activities on offer. Having a dedicated youth space will give young people new opportunities to have fun, make friends and gain valuable skills for life and work. The open day will include taster workshops such as music and DJ skills, sports coaching, and a session run by a local graffiti artist. Young people have a chance to try the new activities, ask questions and see what is in store for them on the exciting new timetable.

The Youth Hub will be officially open to young people on Tuesday 4 June. Parish Councillor Rona Hardy and board member of Shotton Partnership) said: “Today is an extremely exciting moment for our community especially the young people that will use the building . Securing the Youth Investment Fund grant and creating this wonderful space for young people is a testament to our successful and strong community partnership working in Shotton Colliery. It has enabled us to support and help address concerns and issues raised by our community and our young people. The funding is far greater than the sum of its parts. It has had a ripple effect and opened new doors, helping us secure even more funding to realise Shotton’s dreams. It is truly transformational and will have a lasting impact on young people’s lives and the whole community. The Youth Hub is something that everyone in the community can be really proud of.”

The new Youth Hub, based in Shotton Community Park, is an ideal location with lots of green space for outdoor activities. It’s away from the residential area, but in walking distance from people’s home, making it easy for young people to get there. The Youth Hub will initially provide youth sessions for four days a week, as well as a session at weekends. The new services and activities include sports and games; a ‘chill out’ space; coaching; music decks; film nights and social nights and lots more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young people’s ideas are at the heart of the Youth Hub, and the new space reflects their needs and choices. It is a space created for young people, by young people; a space that they can own. Involving young people in bidding for the funding and sharing ideas for the hub’s look and feel, and the activities on offer, has been a fantastic opportunity. It has not only been fun, but also been about working together and learning new skills to support their personal development.