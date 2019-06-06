Newcatle International Airport has outlined plans to expand the runway to allow long-haul flights to far flung destinations.

The ambitious plans are part of the airport’s masterplan 2035 which sets out its plans for the future to mark its 100-year anniversary.

Currently, the airport connects to more than 80 destinations directly and provides customers with access to a wider global network via flights to London Heathrow, Dubai, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin and Paris.

It is hoped that improvements in aircraft performance will mean that in future long-haul destinations can be served from the existing Newcastle International Airport runway.

However the airport is keeping the option of expanding the runway open in case these technological improvements do not

materialise and the possibility of a 700m extension at the eastern end of the runway has been safeguarded.

Currently the airport employs 3,500 and supports 18,700 jobs across the region. It is hoped that the number of jobs in the North East supported by the airport will increase to 27,800 by 2035.

The consultation on the masterplan, began in May 2018, and members of the public, local businesses and stakeholders were given the chance to have their say on the proposals.

James Ramsbotham, Chief Executive of the North East England Chamber of Commerce backed the proposals and called for transport links to the airport to be improved.

Last year (2018), 5.4 million passengers passed through the doors of the North East’s largest Airport and this is expected to increase to 9.4 million passengers by 2035.

Nick Jones, Chief Executive Officer at Newcastle International Airport, said: “Newcastle Airport is a strong asset to the region. The Airport is a global and regional gateway, therefore the connectivity that we provide is absolutely vital.”

“This is why the Masterplan is so important, and I hope that it will enhance the experience of the millions of passengers who will continue to use the North East’s largest Airport for many years to come.”

