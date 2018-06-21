Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley loses share price battle against ex-Hartlepool MP Iain Wright

Sports Direct owner Mick Ashley has lost his battle against former Hartlepool MP Iain Wright after Parliamentary authorities refused to investigate claims that he helped wipe millions off the retailer's share price and triggered violent assaults on shop staff.

The allegations were made as part of a formal complaint to Parliament about Mr Wright's conduct when he led an inquiry into working practices at Newcastle United owner Mr Ashley's Sports Direct empire.

In a letter to Kathryn Stone, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Sports Direct's chairman Keith Hellawell claimed the former Labour MP presided over a "media circus" while chairman of a powerful select committee.

However, it has now emerged that Ms Stone wrote back to the company saying she would not investigate the case.

It is not within Ms Stone's remit to investigate former MPs or complaints relating to the conduct of parliamentary proceedings.

While still questioning Mr Wright's actions, a spokesman for Sports Direct said: "We have to respect the decision of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards."

Mr Wright's investigation of working conditions in Sports Direct - which saw its billionaire owner Mike Ashley hauled in front of MPs - concluded that its Shirebrook warehouse, near Mansfield, was run like a "Victorian workhouse".

However, Sports Direct said Mr Wright misled the company about the timing of a visit to its warehouse and failed to act objectively because he did not disclose a donation from the Unite union, an active party in the inquiry.

Sports Direct also claimed the inquiry triggered attacks on staff.

"On one occasion, the calls included a threat to rape a member of staff, and another caller said that they hoped Sports Direct employees would be diagnosed with cancer," Mr Hellawell wrote.

"Our staff were also subject to a number of physical assaults and verbal abuse in our stores.

"This coincided with a catastrophic fall in the share price of Sports Direct, which depleted tens of millions of pounds from the value of our share bonus pool for eligible staff."

Mr Wright, who became Hartlepool's MP in 2004, stepped down before last year's election and is now working at the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

We have asked him to respond to the commissioner's verdict.

Speaking last month after the letter to Ms Stone, Mr Wright said: "They make a number of allegations which I completely and utterly rebut. It was their business model and their treatment of workers that raised those problems,"



