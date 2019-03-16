Nigel Farage says 'huge numbers' of Hartlepool people will be left 'very upset and angry' if UK does not leave EU on March 29

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said today he thinks that "huge numbers of people" in Hartlepool will be left "very upset and angry" if the UK does not leave the EU on March 29.

Mr Farage was speaking in the town as the first leg of the March to Leave protest came to an end.

Nigel Farage at the Merry Go Round pub in Hartlepool following the first leg of the March to Leave.

The march, of which about 100 people were on its first leg from Sunderland to Hartlepool, is set to arrive in Westminster on March 29, the original date the country was set to leave the EU.

However, earlier this wee MPs voted against leaving the EU with No Deal and also voted to delay the original withdrawal date

"It's been muddy and raining a lot but we've had a good first day," said the former UKIP leader.

"There's been a lot of attention and a lot of debate about why we are doing it and of course the symbolism of Sunderland where we started it, that vote that night and what that meant for the whole country once they saw it.

March to Leave participant Adam Shakir.

"Of course this is happening in a week in which Parliament has voted to potentially delay Brexit, to extend Article 50 and not to leave with No Deal and we feel, and I think we represent the views of many millions of people that effectively a major promise that was made to the British people is in the act of being betrayed."

When asked what he thinks will happen if the original leave date is not honoured, Mr Farage added: "I've met several local people and they are asking 'is it going to happen? They told us that whatever we voted they would implement.'

"So people are very upset and faith is breaking down in the whole system of government, the relationship between leaders and ordinary people and if that breaks down, what kind of country are we?

"We've been told we are leaving on March 29 and if we don't there will be huge numbers of people in this town very upset and angry."

Adam Shakir, 68, of Cambridge, was one of those on the first leg of the march.

He said: "It's been really quite satisfying.

"The concerns of these people should be addressed in the House of Commons and by the Government.

"I feel that ordinary people are not being listened to.

"It's about democracy and people thought this through.

"They are not Little Englanders, they are not racist, they're just ordinary people who should be listened to."