Cases from the Hartlepool area dealt with at Teesside Crown Court include the following.

Nine criminals from Hartlepool area who have been jailed this winter

Here is a gallery of criminals from the Hartlepool area who have been jailed this winter.

Their convictions include burglary, robbery, motoring offences and sex crimes.

Jailed for 30 months after admitting two burglaries and three counts of fraud.

1. Stephen McGarry, 38, of Brougham Terrace.

Jailed for 30 months after admitting two burglaries and three counts of fraud.
other
Buy a Photo
Jailed for 18 months after admitting possession of a knife and a pepper spray.

2. Jordan Ryder, 26, of Derwent Street.

Jailed for 18 months after admitting possession of a knife and a pepper spray.
other
Buy a Photo
Jailed for eight months after admitting possession of a knife in connection with the same incident as brother Jordan Ryder.

3. Christopher Ryder, 29, of The Avenue, Thornaby.

Jailed for eight months after admitting possession of a knife in connection with the same incident as brother Jordan Ryder.
other
Buy a Photo
Jailed for two years and eight months after admitting assault and being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

4. Jordan Hamilton, 23, of Church Street

Jailed for two years and eight months after admitting assault and being reckless as to whether life was endangered.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3