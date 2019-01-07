Nine criminals from Hartlepool area who have been jailed this winter
Here is a gallery of criminals from the Hartlepool area who have been jailed this winter.
Their convictions include burglary, robbery, motoring offences and sex crimes.
1. Stephen McGarry, 38, of Brougham Terrace.
Jailed for 30 months after admitting two burglaries and three counts of fraud.
2. Jordan Ryder, 26, of Derwent Street.
Jailed for 18 months after admitting possession of a knife and a pepper spray.
3. Christopher Ryder, 29, of The Avenue, Thornaby.
Jailed for eight months after admitting possession of a knife in connection with the same incident as brother Jordan Ryder.
4. Jordan Hamilton, 23, of Church Street
Jailed for two years and eight months after admitting assault and being reckless as to whether life was endangered.
