Nine criminals from Hartlepool area who have been locked up this winter Here is a gallery of criminals from the Hartlepool area who have been locked up this winter. Their convictions include burglary, robbery, motoring offences and sex crimes. 1. Stephen McGarry, 38, of Brougham Terrace. Jailed for 30 months after admitting two burglaries and three counts of fraud. 2. Jordan Ryder, 26, of Derwent Street. Jailed for 18 months after admitting possession of a knife and a pepper spray. 3. Christopher Ryder, 29, of The Avenue, Thornaby. Jailed for eight months after admitting possession of a knife in connection with the same incident as brother Jordan Ryder. 4. Mohammed Rahman, 30, of Broomfield Street, London. The former Hartlepool man was jailed for 10 years after a jury convicted him of raping a customer at his shop.