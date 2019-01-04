Cases from the Hartlepool area dealt with at Teesside Crown Court include the following.

Nine criminals from Hartlepool area who have been locked up this winter

Here is a gallery of criminals from the Hartlepool area who have been locked up this winter.

Their convictions include burglary, robbery, motoring offences and sex crimes.

Jailed for 30 months after admitting two burglaries and three counts of fraud.

1. Stephen McGarry, 38, of Brougham Terrace.

Jailed for 18 months after admitting possession of a knife and a pepper spray.

2. Jordan Ryder, 26, of Derwent Street.

Jailed for eight months after admitting possession of a knife in connection with the same incident as brother Jordan Ryder.

3. Christopher Ryder, 29, of The Avenue, Thornaby.

The former Hartlepool man was jailed for 10 years after a jury convicted him of raping a customer at his shop.

4. Mohammed Rahman, 30, of Broomfield Street, London.

