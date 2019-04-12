Nine places to get your Good Friday fish and chips in Hartlepool - according to TripAdvisor
Good Friday is just around the corner - and that means it's fish and chips for tea!
Luckily for us, Hartlepool is packed with choice for a fish supper - and everyone has their favourite place to visit! We turned to the TripAdvisor community for their top picks. Here are just some of the places you can go to get your chippy fix, whether you fancy it in a carton, on a plate or washed down with a pint.
1. The Almighty Cod, 76-77 The Front, Seaton Carew
One reviewer said: Superb food, friendly staff and good service.