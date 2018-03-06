Nine-year-old Hartlepool charity champion to take on 150-mile cycle challenge

An inspirational youngster has set himself an epic 150-mile cycling challenge to raise funds for charity.

Lewin Tubuna has set himself the huge task of cycling from coast to coast over three days in aid of Alice House Hospice.

The nine-year-old will set off on Wednesday, August 22, and aims to finish at Hartlepool Rugby Club on Friday, August 24, his tenth birthday.

But Lewin from Tempest Road, Hartlepool, is no stranger to such charity challenges, having previously completed a 10-mile bike ride in 2016 for Miles for Men to celebrate his eighth birthday.

His effort saw him tackle a 10-mile route which started at Hartlepool Old Boys Rugby Club before he headed out around town on a route which took in Clavering, King Oswy, the Headland and Crimdon. And just last year he took part in a mini-triathlon for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Once again the Barnard Grove Primary School pupil will be joined by his dad Suli for his biggest challenge to date.

His mam Lesley said: “Suli and I are extremely proud of Lewin.

“He has been inspired by hospice legend Lee Dodgson who has competed in many challenges himself to raise funds for the hospice and Lee and Lewin share the same birthday.”

The hospice’s community fundraiser Janice Forbes said: “What an amazing young man, the coast to coast is a big challenge for adults let alone a nine-year-old.

“It was a pleasure to show Lewin round the hospice to let him see how the money he raises will be put to use.

“We wish him the best of luck with his training.”

Alice House Hospice, based in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, offers specialist palliative care to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.

Individuals who access hospice services can be living with a variety of illnesses including cancer, motor neurone disease, end stage heart disease and Parkinson’s.

Each patient receives services to meet their physical, emotional, spiritual and psychological and cultural needs in an atmosphere of comfort and dignity.

The charity relies on fundraising and donation to help cover the bulk of its annual costs.

If anyone would like to sponsor Lewin, they can do so by visiting https://hartlepoolhospice-fundraiser.everydayhero.com/uk/lewin-tubuna