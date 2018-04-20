Nissan cuts posts at its Sunderland plant

Nissan is cutting jobs at its Sunderland factory.

The firm confirmed today that it has started discussions with employees, aimed at reducing the number of permanent salaried positions at the plant.

The move comes as the sale of new diesel cars continues to fall across the industry.

Jaguar Land Rover announced this week that it is axing around 1,000 agency staff jobs at its plant in Solihull in response to the decline.

Nissan emphasised that today's cuts are in response to an anticipated short-term downturn in work: "We are transitioning to a new range of powertrains over the next year," said a company statement.

"As we make the operational changes required to support this, we will be managing a planned short-term reduction in powertrain supply and plant volumes at NMUK in line with our 2018 Business Plan.

"We are now discussing these operational changes with our employees."

The firm has declined to say how many job losses are planned.

The Echo understands that Nissan hopes to manage the cuts through voluntary departures, with long-serving staff offered a severance package and the chance to retrain for a new role outside the company.