Nissan delays pay talks with Sunderland workforce as Brexit negotiations continue

Pay talks between Nissan and its Sunderland workforce have been delayed until next year as talks continue over the UK's Brexit deal.

Bosses at the Sunderland plant have confirmed talks, which were due to start around now, will instead take place next year.

An exact date for when they will be held has not been confirmed.

The UK is due to leave the European Union on March 29, 2019, and the company last week warned that a hard Brexit would have "serious implications" for the car maker.

It said Britain crashing out of the EU's single market and customs union into World Trading Organisation (WTO) rules would be detrimental to the business.

In a statement issued today, a spokesman for the firm said: "In agreement with our employee representatives, the 2019/2020 pay negotiations in our UK plant and technical centre will commence in 2019 when we have better clarity on the future business outlook.

"Beyond this we will not be commenting on internal matters.”

Nissan employs 8,000 people in the UK, mostly on Wearside, and uses its UK operations to export to the EU.

Its supply chain also supports 10,000 jobs across Britain.

The firm, which launched in Sunderland in 1984, benefits from being able to trade freely without customs checks or extra tariffs while Britain is a full member.

