North East charities to benefit from Hardwick Live concert

This year's Hardwick Live concert will hit the right note with two North East charities.

The region’s largest outdoor music festival, which will be held in the grounds of Hardwick Hall Hotel, will support Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust and the Angel Trust.

The two-day event will take place over the weekend of August 18 and 19 and feature music from a host of stars such as Kaiser Chiefs, Happy Mondays, Vintage Trouble, Ash, Feeder and Melanie C.

Further entertainment will come from top DJs such as Brandon Block, Danny Rampling, Graeme Park and Greg Wilson, and there will also be demonstrations from leading chefs along with entertainment for children.

Each year, the event pledges to help worthwhile local charities, and this year organisers have chosen two local good causes.

The Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust supports individuals and families in Darlington and County Durham who have been affected with cancer, concentrating on how to deal with the journey.

Based in Spennymoor, it provides help and advice along with small grants to help affected families buy equipment needed to improve their quality of life or to find a short break to help take their mind off the situation.

The Angel Trust was launched this year to help individuals and organisations in Darlington and County Durham by offering financial support.

With TV’s Scarlett Moffatt among its patrons, the charity supports projects which improve the community, promote good citizenship within the community and healthy recreational activities along with offering relief from financial hardship.

John Adamson, owner of Ramside Estates, which runs Hardwick Live, is pleased to be helping good causes close to home: "One of the things we have always been passionate about is helping worthwhile charities within the local community, and we always ensure our large events give a little something back," he said.

"Because Hardwick Live has grown into such a large event, we have decided to support two charities based very close to us, both of which I believe everyone can relate to in some way.

"We are looking forward to what we believe will be our biggest and best Hardwick Live to date, and it will be very rewarding be able to support two causes which help those less fortunate.”

For further information on this year’s line up and to tickets, visit the website: www.hardwicklive.co.uk