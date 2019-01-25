North East Contact Centre Awards evening to go ahead despite collapse of events firm

Organisers says next month's North East Contact Centre Awards will still go ahead, despite the collapse of the company helping to stage the event.

Chester-le-Street-based She’s Gott It has gone into liquidation.

Coun Graeme Miller

Sunderland Council Leader, Councillor Graeme Miller said: "While we were very sorry to hear about She’s Gott It going into liquidation, on behalf of the organisers MAKE it Sunderland, supported by Sunderland City Council, I would like to assure sponsors, nominees and ticket holders that the awards will still go ahead as planned at Ramside Hall Hotel on Friday, February 8.

"The awards are all about recognising and rewarding the achievements of those frontline staff who have made North East contact centres among the best in the world and they promise to be a fantastic event.”

Leanne Chambers, client solutions director for headline sponsor NRG, welcomed confirmation the awards evening would still be going ahead: “This is fantastic news," she said.

"As headline sponsor, greenbean by NRG is committed to continue working with MAKE it Sunderland in ensuring another successful awards event."

The North East has gained a reputation as one of the UK’s foremost contact centre locations, with a host of local and global companies engaged in back office and customer service operations choosing to locate here.

The sector is a key source of jobs, employing an estimated six per cent of the region’s working population.

For further information or to purchase tickets please contact events@sunderland.gov.uk or telephone 0191 5618438.