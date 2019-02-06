North East news, traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning. Here is the latest traffic and travel information from around the North East.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

News - last update 8.20am

A woman has been injured in a road accident in South Shields.

WEATHER - Last update 6.35am

After a chilly start, Wednesday will be fine and dry for most places through daylight hours with sunny spells. However, cloudier at times across western hills with a few afternoon showers. Temperatures near or just above average. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Tonight:Cloud increasing overnight with outbreaks of rain developing, locally heavy in places and falling as snow across the hill tops. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

TRAFFIC - Last update 8.50am

A broken-down car partially blocking the A194 Leam Lane, prior to the A184 Whitemare Pool roundabout, has now been removed and all lanes are open.

Police have now cleared a two vehicle collision which was causing delays on the A1 northbound between junction 68 at Lobley Hill and junction 69 at Gateshead Quays.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - Last update - 8.15am

There are no reports of any delays on the Metro system so far.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - Last update 8.15am

No reports of any delays on the region's bus services.

SHIELDS FERRY - last update 8.15am

No reported delays

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 7.20am

Flight BE7650 to Aberdeen, due to depart at 6.45am, has been delayed until 7.50am. Flight BE7611 to London City, due to depart at 8.05am, has been delayed until 10.45am.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 7.25am

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL - last update 8.15am.

There are no reports of any delays.