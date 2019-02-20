North East news, traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest news on the traffic in the region.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

TRAFFIC - Update at 7.43am

There are reports of delays on the A184 Felling Bypass to traffic going into Gateshead due to a lane closure for traffic signal works on the slip road from Stoneygate Lane.

There is also some congestion on the A19 southbound between A186/A191 and A1058.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO

Metro operators say the trains are leaving the station and there is no reports of delays.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST

There is no news about possible problems with bus services.

SHIELDS FERRY

There are no reports of problems with the ferry.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

No delays reported.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL

Due to a landslip between Workington and Whitehaven all lines are blocked.