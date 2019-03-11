North East news, traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest on the roads, rail and the region's airports.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

TRAFFIC - There are delays on the A19 at Testo's due to a two vehicle collision on the approach to the A184 Newcastle Road heading towards Gateshead westbound.

*Highways England has reported the section between Newton Aycliffe at junction 59 and junction 60 at Bradbury has now reopened following a crash which happened at around 6pm on Sunday. Updated 8.48am

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - There are no delays reported so far this morning.

*Passengers are reminded that there are no trains North Shields – Monkseaton due to bridge modernisation works.

A replacement bus, the number 900, is running in the affected area. Updated 6.50am.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST Go North East has said the 6.30am Service 21 from Durham is not operating due to a breakdown.

The 6.42am service is operating. Updated 6.50am

*Stagecoach passengers are being reminded that the westbound stop on Keppel Street by the old Post Office is out of use while work is carried bout on the new bus station.

Passengers should use the temporary bus stop chained to the traffic sign prior to Albemarle Street (outside Neyves Jewellery) to access the town centre.

RAIL - Northern Rail has reported that all lines have now reopened following earlier closures due to a lorry colliding with a bridge between Seaham and Hartlepool. Update 11.23am.

SHIELDS FERRY - The ferry is running a normal service this Monday. Updated 6.49am

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - No reported delays. Updated 6.30am

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - There are no issues reported for its departures or arrivals. Updated 6.30am