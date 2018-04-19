North East set to be warmer than Costa del Sol as summer weather finally arrives

If you're off work today, you've struck lucky.

The Met Office is forecasting temperatures of up to 23 °C today with plenty of warm sunshine - a couple of degrees hotter than some forecasters are predicting for the Costa del Sol.

Forecasters say today will be dry, warm and sunny, although it is likely to be a little fresher along the coast as a light sea breeze develops, but winds will be light.

Tonight is expected to be a fine end to the day with some evening sunshine. It will remain dry with mostly clear skies and light winds overnight, and become cool inland. The minimum temperature is forecast to be 6 °C.

Friday will be another will be another warm sunny day, although it will be a little cooler than today. Winds will remain light and the maximum temperature forecast is 21 °C.

The outlook for Saturday to Monday is for more warm sunshine on Saturday, though showers are likely on Sunday, possibly heavy and thundery, interspersed with brighter intervals.

It will be cooler, breezier on Monday with rain at times.