North East traffic and travel live: What you need to know

WEATHER

Today looks set to be milder than the cold snap of recent days, with the Met Office reporting that there will be sunny spells after a breezy start.

Maximum temperature will be 8 °C.

TRAFFIC

* North East Live Traffic has reported that a pedestrian is on the southbound carriageway of the A1(M) approaching the Washington Services.

They are warning drivers to approach with caution.

*Travel time on the A183 Chester Road westbound in Sunderland from Kayll Road to B1405 Springwell Road is seven minutes.

*Travel time on the A194 Leam Lane westbound from TyneDock to A184 WhitemarePool is now 13 minutes.

*Travel time on the A167 Durham Road northbound from A1 J66 to Tyne Bridge is now 21 minutes.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO

*There are no incidents on the Metro so far this morning with all trains said to be running to timetable.

*However due to a technical fault the main lift at Monument is out of service.

Passengers requiring step free access are advised to use Central, Haymarket or St James.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST

There are no reports of any incidents or updates on the bus services across the region so far today.

However Stagecoach North East has said that there will be an overnight closure of Crossgate in South Shields from 8pm tonight, Monday, February 4, for five nights.

RAIL SERVICES

There are no reported issues on services affecting the North East.

SHIELDS FERRY

There are no reported problems on the ferry.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

There seems to be no issues with flights from Newcastle International Airport.