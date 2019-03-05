North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Here is the latest from around the region.

WEATHER - last update 7.15am

Occasionally heavy and squally showers will spread across the region during the day, interspersed with sunny spells, especially in the east.

It will feel chilly in the strong winds, with a maximum temperature of 10 °C.

This evening will become dry, but a further band of rain will spread across the region overnight, with some brisk winds. Minimum temperature of 2 °C.

TRAFFIC - last update 7.20am

There are no reports of any delays.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update 7.20am

Two additional peak services between Pelaw and Regent Centre or Monkseaton are cancelled due to train faults.

Trains may be busier than normal.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 7.20am

There are no reported delays to any bus services.

SHIELDS FERRY - last update 7.20am

There are no reported delays.

RAIL SERVICES - last update 7.20am

There are no reported delays.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 7.20am

Flybe flight BE7655 from Aberdeen, due at 1pm, has been cancelled, along with the return service at 1.45pm.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 7.20am

There are no reported delays to flights.