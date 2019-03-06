North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Here is the latest from around the region.
WEATHER - last update 6.30am
Early rain soon clearing most parts in the morning.
Showers following, occasionally heavy with a low risk of thunder.
However, there will also be some bright or sunny interludes, although these tending to be rather brief. Breezy but mild. Maximum temperature 13 °C.
Tonight will see showers become more isolated.
Staying largely cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain returning from the north and west through the early hours.
Minimum temperature 4 °C.
TRAFFIC - last update 6.30am
There are no reports of any delays on the roads as yet.
TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update 6.30am
There are no reported delays.
BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 6.30am
There are no reported delays to any bus services.
RAIL SERVICES - last update 6.30am
There are no reported delays.
NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 6.30am
There seems to be no issues with flights from Newcastle International Airport.
DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 6.30am
There are no reported delays to flights.