North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Here is the latest from around the region.

WEATHER - last update 7am

Very windy with sunny spells and blustery showers, these mainly over western hills where wintry at times.

Showers and wind gradually easing during the afternoon, though remaining breezy.

Less cold than Tuesday, but feeling chilly in the wind.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Tonight is expected to be dry and breezy at first with clear spells, but soon turning cloudy and windy with outbreaks of rain arriving by late evening, persisting through the night, heavy over western hills.

Minimum temperature 4 °C.

TRAFFIC - last update 7am

North East Traffic Live is urging caution on A189 Redheugh Bridge in Gateshead & Newcastle due to high winds of 41 mph.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update 7am

There are no delays on the Metro at present.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 7am

There are no reported delays to any bus services.

RAIL SERVICES - last update 7am

LNER says there are delays of up to 15 minutes between Durham and Newcastle following damage to overhead wires.

And due to a speed restriction because of high winds between Darlington and Durham, trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

Train services running through these stations may be delayed by up to 10 minutes.

Disruption is expected until 7.45am.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 7am

There seems to be no issues with flights from Newcastle International Airport.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 7am

There are no reported delays to flights.