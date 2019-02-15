North East Vegan Festival (NevFest) returns to Sunderland's Stadium of Light

Thousands of vegans are expected to descend on Sunderland this weekend for the North East Vegan Festival (Nevfest).

The popular festival, the biggest of its kind in the region, was first held at the Stadium of Light in 2013.

Since then, veganism has seen a massive growth in popularity, with more and more people shunning animal products - or reducing the amount of meat, dairy and eggs they consume.

Greggs' introduction of a vegan sausage roll at the beginning of the year was perhaps the most famous example of mainstream companies tapping into this new market.

NevFest organisers say the festival will showcase hundreds more vegan products, and provide a great place for vegans to socialise, try new products and stock up on goodies and essentials - as well as a chance for non-vegans to learn more about the lifestyle.

There will be scores of stalls selling hot and cold food, drinks, chocolate, sweets, toiletries, beauty products, clothing, accessories and other products, as well as groups offering information, support and advice, and companies showcasing their services.

The event is run by Farplace Animal Rescue as a means of raising funds for the charity, as well as promoting the vegan lifestyle and offering vegans a big regional meeting point.

The event runs on Sunday February 17 from 10.30am to 5pm. Entry costs £3 (cash only) for adults, under-16s get in free. Parking is free.

Organisers said the stadium is also close to bus routes, Metro stations and a short walk from Sunderland train station for those coming from outside the city on public transport.

Visit http://www.northeastveganfestival.com/ for more information.