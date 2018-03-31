North East warned to prepare for snowfall over Easter bank holiday as temperatures set to drop

We're all familiar with the age-old joke about damp and dreary British bank holidays.

But forget the rain - Met Office forecasters are urging families to prepare for snow towards the end of the Easter bank holiday weekend.

A Yellow warning for snow covering the North East region has been issued by the Met Office.

It will come into force at 3am on Monday, and is set to run all day.

The chief forecaster's assessment said: "As a weather system moves in from the south and comes up against cold air over the UK, rain will turn to heavy snow in places.

"Several cm of snow are possible, mainly over ground above around 200m, with drifting in strong winds."

Those of who escape the snow certainly won't escape the rain on Bank Holiday Monday - the chances of us getting a soaking are high, with widespread rain forecast.

Temperatures will be just above freezing for most of the day, ranging from between 1°C to 3°C - but it's set to feel in the minuses.

A flood alert has also been issued for the Northumberland Coast, from Berwick to St Mary's Lighthouse, to coincide with high tide at 4pm today.

People are being advised to stay away from risk areas and take care next to the coast. Wave overtopping and spray at Beadnell Harbour Road and North Blyth Sand Dunes is also expected between 3pm and 5pm.

A similar warning was issued for part of Sunderland's coastline yesterday, at high tide time.