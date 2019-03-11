Northern Rail lines reopen after lorry hits bridge

Northern Rail has announced all of its train lines are now open after they became blocked due to a lorry hitting a bridge.

The train company had reported that the lorry hit the bridge at Dawdon earlier today.

All services between Newcastle and Nunthorpe were unable to run and were divert via different route as result.

Network Rail staff were on site at 10.15am to assess the severity of the issue, and now Northern Rail has confirmed that the lines are now open.

Passengers have been warned that train services may be delayed as a result and are asked to listen for announcements or consult customer information screens for up to date train running information.

For live information on this train,please visit northernrailway.co.uk/stations and select the station you are travelling from.

All lines have now reopened after Dawdon railway bridge was hit by a lorry.

If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay