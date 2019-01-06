Northern Rail passengers face delays after barrier problems

Passengers travelling on Northern Rail services tonight are being warned they may face delays following problems with barriers.

Earlier tonight services were affected by a fault with the barriers at a level crossing near Seaham.

Network Rail has confirmed that it has solved the issues and said that all lines have now reopened.

The rail provider said that train services running through this station may be delayed or revised, with the disruption expected to last until 7.45pm.

Services running between Newcastle and Middlesbrough can now run as normal, but are subject to delays.

Passengers on station platforms are being advised to listen for announcements or consult the customer information screens for information.

If passengers have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, they may be eligible for compensation by retaining their ticket and visiting the Northern Rail website.