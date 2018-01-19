Occasional wintery showers expected after snow transformed Hartlepool into winter wonderland

Much of Hartlepool was transformed into a winter wonderland as the town and surrounding areas were covered in a blanket of snow.

Parts of the region woke up to several inches of the white stuff following the cold snap overnight on Wednesday which saw temperatures plummet to as low as -3C.

Hart/Elwick windmill viewed from the A19. Picture by FRANK REID

Our photographer was out capturing beautiful snowy weather pictures from around the town which show off the gorgeous wintery landscape, with the likes of Elwick Village and Rossmere Way covered in thick snow.

And the Met Office has reported that the snow is likely to last in inland areas over the next day or so.

It has released a yellow severe weather warning for ice today and has predicted a day of sunny spells, brisk winds, and occasional wintry showers.

Snow will remain a problem in inland areas and the maximum temperature will be 3C.

The snow will remain most frequent across the Pennines, where further snow accumulations are likely, with a maximum temperature 3C. Looking towards the weekend Saturday is expected to be a frosty start, before turning sunny with brisk winds easing.

It will then be frosty again overnight, before rain spreads east Sunday, preceded by some snow.

Monday looks set to be a brighter and milder day but there will be a chance of showers.

Elwick Village. Picture by FRANK REID

Passengers wait for their bus in Rossmere Way after snow fell in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

View from A179 Hart Bypass looking North. Picture by FRANK REID

Passengers wait for their bus in Rossmere Way after snow fell in Hartlepool. Pic: Frank Reid.

