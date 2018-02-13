How to make the perfect pancake for Shrove Tuesday

Elastic waistbands at the ready - one of the most treat-filled days of the year has arrived.

Today is Pancake Day - and however you have them, the choices are endless.

Could you fancy one of these today? Picture: The Pancake Kitchen.

Sweet or savoury? Lemon and sugar, or chocolate? Or something totally different altogether?

The Pancake Kitchen in Seaham has helped us out with a fail-safe recipe for you to try at home tonight.

It'll tickle the taste buds - and here's how you can try it out for yourself.

Ingredients for approximately 10 pancakes:

Picture: The Pancake Kitchen.

110g plain flour

Pinch of salt

Two eggs

200mls of milk mixed with 75mls water

50g of melted butter.

Method:

Sieve the flour

Add salt

Whisk eggs and milk in gradually

Add butter

Sieve mix to remove lumps and bubbles

Pour onto piping hot pan.

Flip when bubbles start to appear on surface.

Serve and top with a high grade maple syrup and good quality vanilla ice cream

Top with icing sugar.

*Thanks to The Pancake Kitchen in Seaham for sharing this great recipe! Let us know how you get on on social media.