This is how many household chores the average Brit will do this year

More than half of Britons are feeling completely overwhelmed by the prospect of a new year of work commitments, household chores and life admin.
Research has revealed the number of times the average Brit will visit the supermarket, unload the dishwasher and take a trip to the Post Office in 2018.
Seven in 10 Brits said life admin and domestic chores got in the way of their lie - with 30% saying they were waiting for a "lucky break" to make life easier.
Two thousands adults were surveyed as part of the research, which was carried out by Currys PC World.
Ali Burford, of the company, said: "It's understandable that so many adults are feeling apprehensive about 2018 managing work, running a home and divvying out the chores is not easy.
"Heading back in to work today, as most of us are, is like starting from scratch and the mere thought of all the jobs we have to tackle in the New Year is daunting."
This year, the average Brit will tackle the following tasks this many times:
Trips to supermarket - 197
Loads of washing - 239
Piles of ironing -150
Prepare packed lunches - 171
Prepare evening meals - 296
Make beds -275
Wash dishes - 353
Loading /unloading the dishwasher - 327
Hang out wet washing - 192
Fill up the car with petrol - 130
Get cash out of an ATM - 156
Vacuum the house - 208
Dust and polish the house - 176
Trips to the bank or post office - 130
Give lifts to kids' friends' houses/afterschool clubs - 135
Do the school run - 166
Fill in forms - 5
Take the car to the garage - 2
Visit relatives you don't like - 3
Be on hold to a utility company - 3
Search comparison sites - 4
Have to visit a doctor, dentist or optician - 4
Visit a DIY store - 4
Hire in a tradesman - 2
Take pets to the vet - 2
Pay an unexpected bill - 3