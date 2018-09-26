This is the North East’s Halloween horror experience Psycho-Path - put your nerves to the test

The region is getting ready to launch a new Halloween experience with an "endless maze of scares” to keep you up at night.

Psycho-Path will be an immersive event running over 20 nights, with the team behind it billing the festival as "the North's biggest scare event."

Set deep within 700 acres of isolated wooded farmland, it says guests will experience "a universe of horror, opening up an endless maze of scares designed to devour the weak, engulf the fearful and test even the strongest of wills."

Beyond the terror, visitors will be able to enjoy before and after-scare entertainment for all – music, gin barn, cocktails, street food stalls, Bavarian swing grill, R Place unicorn hot chocolate and Halloween themed fairground rides.

Music, Halloween projections, a photobooth, beer bars, Lebanese food and burgers are also lined up by the organisers.

It will run from October 12 to October 31 on farmland at Lintz Hall Farm, in Burnopfield, County Durham.

A chilling preview video has been released via its Facebook page, however, the exact details are being kept under tightly bound, blood soaked wraps for those who dare to venture onto the path.

Bosses say admission for those aged under 13 is strictly forbidden and all those aged up to 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Christiano Crawford of Psycho-Path said: “If you’re a fan of the horror genre or just enjoy a good scare, Psycho-Path is an absolute must.

"Set to be the biggest scare course in the North, Psycho-Path will bring to life your worst nightmares, creating truly original, interactive scares for an experience like no other.”

Nigel Holliday, director of Psycho-Path said: “We want people to come and make a night of it, a huge farm barn housing a street food area with local traders alongside bars, fairground rides and much more gives it a real festival feel.

"These attractions are open to everyone, if your friends want to take the course but you don’t, there’s plenty to come and enjoy while they get the scare of their lives."

Psycho-Path experiences run through from 7pm and the last at 11pm.

Tickets are available online at www.psycho-path.co.uk.